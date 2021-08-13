Newly appointed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai convened an emergency meeting with experts on Friday regarding the Covid-19 effects on children.

CM Bommai said that the experts have warned that the children will likely be affected during the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, as they belong to the non-vaccinated group.

As a result, the state government has started 'Vathsalya' scheme in Udupi and Haveri districts for complete monitoring of the children.

"We will organise pediatric health camps to check their nutritious strength, and will do all necessary treatment for lack of nutrition and undergrowth," Karnataka chief minister added.

"We have provided training to all concerned officers working on the scheme, and will try to protect the children from this virus. All district hospitals have been instructed to arrange pediatric ICU," he said.

The meeting has come after that Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said that 543 children were tested positive for Covid-19 from August 1 to August 11.

Of the infected children, 210 children belonged to the age group of 0-9, and 333 children or teenagers belonged to the age group of 10-19.

However, no COVID-19 related death in the age group of 0-19 has been reported, and the infected children were mostly asymptomatic or had mild symptoms of the virus.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government decided to reopen schools for students of classes 9 to 12 (II PUC) from 23 August. The classes will be held in batches on alternate days and details will be given soon.

