Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Karnataka CM calls emergency meeting after 543 children test Covid positive in Bengaluru

Karnataka CM calls emergency meeting after 543 children test Covid positive in Bengaluru

Premium
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. File photo
1 min read . 01:12 PM IST Livemint

Karnataka Chief Minister said that the experts have warned that the children will likely be affected during the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, as they belong to the non-vaccinated group

Newly appointed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai convened an emergency meeting with experts on Friday regarding the Covid-19 effects on children.

Newly appointed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai convened an emergency meeting with experts on Friday regarding the Covid-19 effects on children.

CM Bommai said that the experts have warned that the children will likely be affected during the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, as they belong to the non-vaccinated group.

CM Bommai said that the experts have warned that the children will likely be affected during the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, as they belong to the non-vaccinated group.

As a result, the state government has started 'Vathsalya' scheme in Udupi and Haveri districts for complete monitoring of the children.

As a result, the state government has started 'Vathsalya' scheme in Udupi and Haveri districts for complete monitoring of the children.

"We will organise pediatric health camps to check their nutritious strength, and will do all necessary treatment for lack of nutrition and undergrowth," Karnataka chief minister added.

"We will organise pediatric health camps to check their nutritious strength, and will do all necessary treatment for lack of nutrition and undergrowth," Karnataka chief minister added.

"We have provided training to all concerned officers working on the scheme, and will try to protect the children from this virus. All district hospitals have been instructed to arrange pediatric ICU," he said.

"We have provided training to all concerned officers working on the scheme, and will try to protect the children from this virus. All district hospitals have been instructed to arrange pediatric ICU," he said.

The meeting has come after that Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said that 543 children were tested positive for Covid-19 from August 1 to August 11.

The meeting has come after that Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said that 543 children were tested positive for Covid-19 from August 1 to August 11.

Of the infected children, 210 children belonged to the age group of 0-9, and 333 children or teenagers belonged to the age group of 10-19.

Of the infected children, 210 children belonged to the age group of 0-9, and 333 children or teenagers belonged to the age group of 10-19.

However, no COVID-19 related death in the age group of 0-19 has been reported, and the infected children were mostly asymptomatic or had mild symptoms of the virus.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

However, no COVID-19 related death in the age group of 0-19 has been reported, and the infected children were mostly asymptomatic or had mild symptoms of the virus.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government decided to reopen schools for students of classes 9 to 12 (II PUC) from 23 August. The classes will be held in batches on alternate days and details will be given soon.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government decided to reopen schools for students of classes 9 to 12 (II PUC) from 23 August. The classes will be held in batches on alternate days and details will be given soon.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!