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Karnataka CM News LIVE: Will Siddaramaiah resign today? Governor appointment fuels buzz amid leadership change rumours

Karnataka CM News LIVE: Catch LIVE updates from the developments in Karnataka amid likely chief minister change speculation. Reports say Siddaramaiah will resign, making way for Shivakumar to take the chief minister's chair for the remaining period.

Written By Chanchal
Updated28 May 2026, 07:28:01 AM IST
Karnataka CM Change News LIVE: Will Siddaramaiah resign today and make way for Shivakumar to hold reins of Karnataka?
Karnataka CM Change News LIVE: Will Siddaramaiah resign today and make way for Shivakumar to hold reins of Karnataka?(Naveen Sharma)

Karnataka CM News LIVE: Will Siddaramaiah resign today? The speculation of a leadership change in Karnataka has fueled fresh buzz after both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met the Congress leadership in Delhi, with the previous also seeking an appointment from Governor. It is likely that Siddaramaiah will make way for his deputy DK Shivakumar's elevation to the top post after years of infighting in the Karnataka Congress. Track Karnataka Change CM News LIVE Updates only at Mint.

What we know so far

There is speculation that Siddaramaiah may have decided to step down because the message came directly from Rahul Gandhi. Earlier, the chief minister had stated that he would step down if the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha asked him for it.

On Wednesday, May 27, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were summoned to Delhi where the two leaders met Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, party secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala. Later, Siddaramaiah invited Shivakumar to meet him at his residence for breakfast.

Keeping up the suspense, the 77-year-old Siddaramaiah refused to comment on the raging speculations on Wednesday and said he would speak on the matter a day later. Stay tuned for Karnataka CM News LIVE Updates.

Follow updates here:
28 May 2026, 07:27:58 AM IST

Karnataka CM News LIVE: Will Siddaramaiah accept Rajya Sabha seat

Karnataka CM News LIVE: Siddaramaiah has reportedly been offered a Rajya Sabha seat by the Congress leadership. According to an NDTV report, the Karnataka chief minister is not willing to accept the offer, bit continue as an MLA for two more years until the next state election.

28 May 2026, 07:04:13 AM IST

Karnataka CM News LIVE: What Congress leadership offers Siddaramaiah for his chair

Karnataka CM News LIVE: According to the reports, the Congress high command has asked Siddaramaiah to resign and let Shivakumar, a much younger leader, to take reins of the Congress government in the state. For his seat, the Congress has offered him a central role in the party with a Rajya Sabha seat.

As per reports Siddaramaiah has not immediately accepted the central role.

28 May 2026, 07:01:45 AM IST

Karnataka CM News LIVE: What Congress MLA claims on Karnataka developments

Karnataka CM News LIVE: Senior Congress MLA and Chairperson of the Administrative Reforms Commission RV Deshpande claimed that Siddaramaiah told him he had decided to resign. Siddaramaiah met the Congress leadership in Delhi on Wednesday, May 27, and has sought an appointment from Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for today.

It is likely that Siddaramaiah will resign as chief minister today and make way for Shivakumar to hold the top post. Track Karnataka CM News LIVE Updates here.

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HomeNewsIndiaKarnataka CM News LIVE: Will Siddaramaiah resign today? Governor appointment fuels buzz amid leadership change rumours

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