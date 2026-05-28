Karnataka CM News LIVE: Will Siddaramaiah resign today? Governor appointment fuels buzz amid leadership change rumours

Karnataka CM News LIVE: Will Siddaramaiah resign today? The speculation of a leadership change in Karnataka has fueled fresh buzz after both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met the Congress leadership in Delhi, with the previous also seeking an appointment from Governor. It is likely that Siddaramaiah will make way for his deputy DK Shivakumar's elevation to the top post after years of infighting in the Karnataka Congress. Track Karnataka Change CM News LIVE Updates only at Mint.

What we know so far

There is speculation that Siddaramaiah may have decided to step down because the message came directly from Rahul Gandhi. Earlier, the chief minister had stated that he would step down if the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha asked him for it.

On Wednesday, May 27, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were summoned to Delhi where the two leaders met Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, party secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala. Later, Siddaramaiah invited Shivakumar to meet him at his residence for breakfast.

Keeping up the suspense, the 77-year-old Siddaramaiah refused to comment on the raging speculations on Wednesday and said he would speak on the matter a day later. Stay tuned for Karnataka CM News LIVE Updates.