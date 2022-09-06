Karnataka CM declares formation of 7th pay commission for state govt employees

The Karnataka CM said, ₹50 crore have been sanctioned for the purpose of building one Goshala in each district, but people's participation is important and this is the core of democracy.
Karnataka government has announced the constitution of the 7th Pay Commission to revise the pay scale of the government employees in the state. This will come into effect in October this year. Further, the state government launched an innovative project called Punyakoti for the conservation of rasus.
While speaking at the first State-level State government employees' day and State-level 'Sarvothama Seva' awards function, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that employees of 'A' and 'B' categories to adopt cows under the 'Punyakoti Dattu Yojana', a cattle adoption scheme of the government by paying an annual fee of Rs11,000, as reported by PTI.
Under the 'Punya Koti' scheme, the CM highlighted that there are more than 1 lakh cows in various goshalas for adoption. He added, ₹50 crore have been sanctioned for the purpose of building one Goshala in each district, but people's participation is important and this is the core of democracy.
The CM announced ₹11,000 as the fixed amount for the adoption of a cow for one year.
Further, he said, "development work, crops caused by natural calamities, loss of life, property loss compensation should all have a sound economy. In such a situation, it is the duty of the government to stand on behalf of the people. In such a case, the sincerity of the government should be proved by working for the people." He also announced that a government order has been issued to cover the government employees under the 'Arogya Sanjeevini' scheme.
Explaining the difference between private sector and government sector employees, the CM said, "is that private sector employees have responsibility and time limits while government sector employees have responsibility and authority. If this power is used positively and leads to the development of the state, it will be worthwhile."
He added, "The masses are the owners of our democracy. The mission of democracy is fulfilled only when the common people show respect when they come to your office, just as you stand up and give respect to senior officers and superiors when they come."
Talking about challenges faced due to the pandemic, CM said, "even the strongest countries of the world were facing difficulties due to Covid. With the strong leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India has stood strong again in the last six months of the Covid crisis. The onus is on all of us to turn the challenging days ahead into rewarding days."
