Karnataka CM dismisses demand for Health Minister’s resignation

Karnataka CM dismisses demand for Health Minister’s resignation1 min read . 04:10 PM IST
- The opposition had accused Dr Sudhakar for being responsible for the deaths in the Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS).
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on 18 September dismissed the opposition demand for state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar resignation.
The opposition had accused Dr Sudhakar for being responsible for the deaths in the Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS).
Stating that it is the job of the opposition to seek Sudhakar’s resignation, Bommai said that the Congress has developed a tendency to politicise every issue.
“In the past when the Congress government tabled the Karnataka Private Hospitals Bill, the doctors went on a 5-day strike resulting in the death of 80 people. Did the Congress government take moral responsibility? Did anyone resign that time? Did the then Health Minister resign? The Congress tends to politicise every issue," the Chief Minister charged.
Maula Hussein (35), suffering from kidney-related ailments, and Chettemma (30), a snake-bite victim, in the ICU of the State-run medical institution in the district headquarters town of Ballari on Wednesday died allegedly due to power failure.
Some reports attributed the deaths to power cut and a defunct power generator at the government medical college hospital.
With PTI inputs.
