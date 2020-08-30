Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa today flagged off Roll-On/Roll-Off (RO-RO) train between Bengaluru (Nelamangala) to Solapur (Maharashtra) through video conferencing. CM Yediyurappa flagged off the RO-RO train from Nelamagala station on the outskirts of Bengaluru at 9.15 am today.

Explaining about the RO-RO service, the South Western Railway (SWR) said it will have open flat wagon on which trucks with goods are loaded. The driver and cleaner of the lorries sit in their vehicles. They are dropped at a particular point from which they drive off.

The train will take 17 hours to reach its final destination which is at a distance of about 682 kms.

As many as 42 trucks with goods can be carried at time in this train.

The train will run via Dharmavaram, Guntakal, Raichur and Wadi to reach Bale near Solapur in Maharashtra.

According to SWR, the RO-RO service reduces accidents on the road, improves safety, saves fuel, and foreign exchange.

It ensures faster transport of essential goods, perishables, food items and smaller cargo, it said.

While it facilitates large-scale movement of goods and reduces pollution, the cost of transport is lesser than transport by road.

