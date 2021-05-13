Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa and his colleagues in the ministry will deposit one-year's salary to Covid Relief Fund to fight the pandemic. The decision was taken by the state Cabinet earlier this week and the order was issued on May 11, according to PTI. The order would be effective retrospectively from May 1.

This comes at a time when the health infrastructure in the state is overwhelmed due to a sharp rise in infection cases in the second wave of Covid-19.

Karnataka has been reporting 40,000-50,000 infections daily resulting in about six lakh active cases and over 6,000 deaths. Sudden rise in Covid cases has led to shortage of oxygen, hospital beds, and essential drugs in the state. The chief minister has imposed a 14-day lockdown from May 10 to 24 to contain the spread of the virus in Karnataka.

This is the second time Yediyurappa has decided to donate his salary to fight Covid-19. Last year, the chief minister had announced he had donated his annual salary of ₹24.10 lakh to the ‘Chief Minister’s Relief Fund COVID-19.’ He had also appealed to ministers, MLAs, MPs, and officials to contribute and help the state in fighting the outbreak.

"It is a very difficult time that we are all going through. And it is important that we fight this epidemic together. Personally, I am donating my one year’s salary to the #CMRF Covid19. I request you all to contribute, however small, and help #Karnataka fight #Corona. Thank you," the chief minister had tweeted.

Yediyurappa had handed over the cheque of ₹24.10 lakh to then Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar. The chief minister also informed that Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol had also given a cheque of ₹5 lakh towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund COVID-19.

