Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said that no decision has been taken in terms of extending the lockdown in the state in view of novel coronavirus cases.

However, the chief minister added that his government would think on lines of extending the lockdown on 5 June, two days prior to the current lockdown's end.

He also said that there are very few of them (public representatives) who have complained of no drug for Black Fungus. "We have spoken to Union Minister Sadananda Gowda. We will have sufficient drugs at the earliest," he said.

The southern state has been under an extended lockdown till 7 June, 6 am.

Meanwhile, the state's Deputy Chief Minister and head of state Covid task force C N Ashwath Narayan on Friday informed that 75,000 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B, the drug for the treatment of black fungus have been ordered for the state.

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa had earlier said, "We had strict restrictions till 24th May. As per the opinion of experts, we are extending the strict restrictions till 7th June at 6 am."

CM Yediyurappa announced his decision after holding discussions with senior officials and ministers of the state.

"In view of public health and the suggestions of the experts, the restrictions have been extended, and we expect people's cooperation," CM Yediyurappa said.

"I appeal to the people to abide by the COVID appropriate behaviour of wearing facemasks in public places, maintaining hygiene and social distancing in public places," he added.

The Karnataka government had initially announced 14 days "close down" from 27 April, but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from 10 May to 24 May, as the Covid-19 cases continued to rise.

Meanwhile, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka fell below the four lakh mark, as the state on Friday reported 22,823 new cases and 401 deaths, the health department said. While the total number of COVID infections so far stands at 25,46,821, the toll is 27,806.

The total number of active cases is now 3,72,373. The day also saw 52,253 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases. Out of the 22,823 new cases reported on Friday, 5,736 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 31,237 discharges and 192 deaths. Cumulatively 25,46,821 cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 27,806 deaths and 21,46,621 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.

