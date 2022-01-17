River water disputes: The time has come to revisit the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act as it creates more disputes than resolving them, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.

Speaking at the inaugural of the 'PM Gati Shakti' southern zone conference chaired by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Bommai said there are some legal interventions that are necessary to resolve the ongoing issues.

"There are some legal interventions that are necessary. Delay is the most costly affair which has been affecting our infrastructure. The delay in our irrigation projects are bogged down by the Inter-State Water Disputes Act. In fact, it creates more disputes than resolving them," he added.

The chief minister further said the time has come to revisit the law and see to it that the multifold levels of addressing the inter-state water disputes are removed at one single stage.

"Especially on the basis of maximum utility of a river basin capacity and using technology, and giving away all political considerations, a win-win situation for all riparian states can be the solution. Let us start thinking anew on that. The structure and content in resolving these issues has to be re-addressed by the Government of India," he added.

The chief minister's statement comes at a time when Karnataka has been involved in inconstant fight with neighbouring Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Goa and Andhra Pradesh regarding inter-state water disputes concerning Cauvery, Mahadayi and Krishna rivers.

