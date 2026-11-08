Karnataka CM Shivakumar, daughter Aishwarya Hegde face flak over remarks on govt schools' teachers: Here's what happened

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and his daughter, Aishwarya DKS Hegde, are facing criticism after the latter made remarks about the quality of teachers at government schools. Stakeholders have accused the government of shifting the blame to teachers instead of addressing the poor state of the public education system.

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Karnataka CM, daughter face criticism: Here's what happened According to a report by Deccan Herald, Aishwarya Hegde, an educationist and daughter of Shivakumar, took part in a government-organised CSR event, where she remarked, "More than teacher shortage, low efficiency is the problem.” She was referring to the Karnataka Public School in Doddalahalli, which is receiving support from the National Education Foundation, where she serves as trustee-secretary.

She further said, "Despite paying a salary of ₹1.1 lakh, teachers weren’t coming to school five days a week. We didn’t have the right to check. If we’re spending so much money, we should be able to check if people are coming (to work) regularly. Without accountability, why should we spend our money?"

Following her remarks at the event, CM Shivakumar also expressed disappointment over the commitment of teachers who were being paid salaries of ₹1.5 lakh. However, he clarified that he was not referring to all government school teachers.

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Educationists, teachers and MLA criticise remarks The father-daughter duo's remarks drew criticism from stakeholders across the education sector. Members of the Save Public Education Committee accused the government of shifting the blame to school teachers for the poor state of the public education system.

Members of the committee said, "They are effectively trying to shift the blame on teachers while sidestepping the role of the government’s policies in bringing affairs to this state."

JD(S) MLC A P Ranganath, who represents the Bangalore Teachers’ Constituency, also criticised the remarks made by Shivakumar and his daughter, Aishwarya. He said, "These remarks amount to insulting teachers. Before being appointed to government schools, teachers clear all the required tests conducted by the government to qualify for the job. The father-daughter duo needs to understand this."

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Karnataka government's school adoption proposal draws backlash Members of the Save Public Education Committee have also flagged concerns that the state government might decide to close all state-run schools. The committee criticised the proposal to allow the adoption of government schools, calling it an ‘anti-people’ move. It alleged that the government was attempting to evade its responsibilities instead of addressing the shortcomings in the public education system.

It said, "The government is even allowing private schools to tag their names along with those of the state-run institutions they adopt."

The proposal has also drawn criticism from academics, representatives of student organisations and teachers, who have opposed the state government's move to invite private educational institutions to adopt government schools.

The All-India Democratic Students’ Organisation called on the government to withdraw the policy.

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The RTE Students Parents Association also criticised the decision, reminding the government that education is a fundamental right. It added, "State-run schools are the responsibility of the government concerned."

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.