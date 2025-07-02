Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announces set up of panel to probe heart attack deaths in Hassan; Health minister reacts

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday announced the set-up of Dr Ravindranath-headed expert committee which will probe the cause of 21 heart attack-related deaths over the last 40 days in the Hassan district. It will submit the report within 10 days, according to the Health Minister Dinesh Rao.

Siddaramaiah said, “In the past month, the government has taken very seriously the matter of over twenty people succumbing to heart attacks in Hassan district alone. To identify the exact cause of these series of deaths and find remedial measures, a committee of experts has been formed under the leadership of Dr. Ravindranath, Director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, and has been instructed to submit a study report within 10 days.”

‘Hasty approval, distribution of corona vaccine might be reason for these deaths’ The Chief Minister also questioned a possible connection to the COVID vaccine and criticised the Centre for allegedly fast-tracking its decision and rollout.

"What are the reasons for the sudden deaths of young people and youth in the state? Could there be any side effects of the COVID vaccine? A comprehensive study was ordered in February itself for this committee to investigate. In this regard, the examination and analysis of heart patients are also in progress," the CM posted on X.

Siddaramaiah mentioned that worldwide studies have noted a connection between the vaccine and the surge in cardiac arrest cases, stating, “It cannot be ruled out that the hasty approval and distribution of the corona vaccine might be a reason for these deaths, as many global studies have recently pointed out that COVID vaccines are linked to the increasing cases of cardiac arrest. BJP leaders should introspect before criticising us on this matter.”

"The lives of innocent children and youth who should live long, and the concerns of their families, matter to us too. I condemn the actions of BJP leaders who are using such issues for their political gains. We are fully committed to identifying the real reasons behind the sudden series of deaths occurring in the state, including Hassan district, and preventing them. With this objective, schemes like Hrudaya Jyoti and Gruha Arogya have already been implemented, and public health is being closely monitored," he further said.

“Instructions have already been given to department officials to conduct a study under the chairmanship of the director of the Jayadeva Institute and obtain a report regarding the increasing number of heart attacks,” Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao stated.

Karnataka Health Minister cites lifestyle factors than Covid-19 vaccines as possible causes Rao added the Karnataka government has put the Puneeth Rajkumar Hrudaya Jyothi Yojane into effect to avert heart attacks that have been reported abruptly.

The Health Minister said that he has ordered officials to create a solid programme emphasising on detecting early cases, awareness, and preventive care for cardiac ailments. While flagging some observations, he said lifestyle factors like alcohol use, smoking, gutka (chewing tobacco), obesity, stress and genetic predisposition are the crucial causes instead of COVID-19 vaccines.

Rao added, “Although lifestyle changes, diet, and non-communicable diseases appear to be contributing factors to the rise in heart attacks, the cases in Hassan have raised several questions. To address this, a team of experts has been instructed to conduct a study and submit a report within 10 days.”