Karnataka CM asks businesses to install nameplates with 60% Kannada before Feb 28, says ‘no need to panic’
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has requested companies and shops to change their nameplates to comply with the state government rule of having 60% Kannada nameplates and 40% other language nameplates by February 28, 2024.
Amid the row over the forced installation of Kannada signboards at shops and offices, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Thursday requested companies, organisations, and other shops to change their nameplates as per the state government rule before February 28, 2024.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message