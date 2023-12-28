Amid the row over the forced installation of Kannada signboards at shops and offices, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Thursday requested companies, organisations, and other shops to change their nameplates as per the state government rule before February 28, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After holding a high-level meeting on Thursday, CM Siddaramaiah asked officials of the Kannada and Culture department to bring an ordinance and implement 60% Kannada nameplates and 40% other language nameplates.

"I have asked officials of the Kannada and Culture department to bring an ordinance and implement 60% Kannada nameplates and 40% other language nameplates and the same will be notified and rules will be formed. I request companies, organisations, and other shops to change their nameplates before February 28, 2024. People need not to be panic," says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) voiced their concern over the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) directions for inscribing '60 percent Kannada' letters on all name boards for commercial establishments.

After reiterating that it will always follow the rules of the government, the FKCCI urged the government to not initiate any action under the 60/40 rule before the deadline of February 28, 2024.

"We request the Government of Karnataka and BBMP not to initiate any action for the above rule till the deadline of 28th February 2024 and also urges the Government to ensure that no one takes the law into their own hands to harass the Trade and Commercial establishments," Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, president, FKCCI said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pro-Kannada protest in Bengaluru On Wednesday, pro-Kannada protesters staged a protest in Bengaluru demanding that all businesses and enterprises in Karnataka put up boards in Kannada at their shops and commercial establishments. They demanded the implementation of the state's rule to set up 60 percent of the language in signboards in Kannada.

The public awareness protest, held under the leadership of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike State President T A Narayan Gowda, turned violent when some of the KRV activists vandalised shops with English sign boards.

The members of KRV also broke flower pots outside the Mall of Asia in Bangalore and even sprayed black ink on them. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"People from various states are settled in Bengaluru and run businesses. However, they don't put up Kannada boards. They mostly put up boards carrying English letters. If they want to stay in Bengaluru and run their establishments with hassles, they have to install signboards carrying Kannada letters. Otherwise, they should consider shifting to other states," said KRV state president TN Narayan Gowda.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!