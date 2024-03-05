Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with many other Karnataka cabinet ministers, have reportedly received threat mail. Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have registered the case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investigation going on. Details awaited.

Last week, a low impact bomb blast had rocked the iconic and very popular The Rameswaram Cafe in Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru. The blast critically injured nine people, who suffered 40% burn injuries.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and cabinet ministers, along with officials, and secretaries of respective departments, held a crucial meeting on Tuesday to address the shortage of drinking water in Bengaluru.

Water sources in many villages in the state have reportedly been depleted. Due to groundwater depletion, many borewells are slowly going dry, with more than 3000 borewells in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a money laundering probe against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

The Congress leader had moved the top court against the Karnataka High Court order that refused to quash the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons issued to him in an alleged case of money laundering.

The case dates back to August 2017 when the Income Tax department had carried out searches at multiple premises in Delhi as part of its alleged tax evasion probe against Shivakumar, his alleged business associate and liquor trader Sachin Narayan (45), another associate Sunil Kumar Sharma (46) who operated a fleet of luxury buses, 49-year-old Karnataka Bhawan (Delhi) employee A Hanumanthaiah and former state government employee and caretaker posted at the Karnataka Bhawan Rajendra N (76).

