Fulfilling the poll promise, the Karnataka government on Wednesday will launch 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme--women's financial aid scheme in Mysuru. During the launching event, Congress party President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will be present along with CM Siddararamaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

Under this scheme, about 1.1 crore women heads of family will get ₹2,000 each at a function in Mysuru. "As many as 1.1 crore women heads of households will be given ₹2,000 every month," Siddararamaiah said.

The Karnataka government has earmarked ₹17,500 crore for 'Gruha Lakshmi' programme in the current financial year.

'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme is one of the five pre-poll 'guarantees' of the Congress, which ousted the BJP from power in the Karnataka Assembly election held in May.

Karnataka government has already implemented three of the five 'guarantees' (pre-poll promises) -- 'Shakti', 'Gruha Jyothi' and 'Anna Bhagya' -- and 'Gruha Lakshmi' is the fourth one. The fifth one is the 'Yuva Nidhi' scheme that promises to provide unemployment allowance to the state's youth.

About Gruha Lakshmi Scheme:

- Under this scheme, the women heads of the family will get a monthly allowance of ₹2,000.

-For this scheme, Karnataka has allocated a substantial ₹32,000 crore annually to support this scheme.

Women listed as family heads on Antyodaya, Below Poverty Line (BPL), and Above Poverty Line (APL) ration cards are eligible for the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme. Only one woman in a family will be the beneficiary of this scheme.

Women government employees taxpayers and families whose husbands pay income tax or file GST returns are not eligible for the scheme.

Documents required for Gruha Lakshmi Scheme: