Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah to launch 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme today. Check eligibility, documents required, other details
Karnataka government to launch 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme in Mysuru, providing financial aid to 1.1 crore women heads of family.
Fulfilling the poll promise, the Karnataka government on Wednesday will launch 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme--women's financial aid scheme in Mysuru. During the launching event, Congress party President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will be present along with CM Siddararamaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar.