Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah extends greetings on the 50th anniversary of the state's renaming to Karnataka.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah extended his greetings to the people of the state on its formation day, which commemorates the 50th year since the state was officially renamed Karnataka in 1973. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The state of Karnataka came into being on November 1, 1956, following the merger of Kannada-speaking regions. As a result, November 1 is celebrated as Karnataka Rajyotsava Day.

"Best wishes for Kannada Rajyotsava to our dear Nadabandhas. This day is a special day for Kannadigas. This is the holy day when the Kannadigas, who were scattered in different provinces, united through the gut called Kannada. Let us all remember with respect the hard work, sacrifices and sacrifices of millions of Kannada fans who worked selflessly to make such a Kannada dream come true. On November 1, 1973, our state was renamed as Karnataka and today it has been 50 years. On the occasion of Karnataka's Golden Jubilee, I wish that Kannada becomes not only the vernacular but also the language of every home in the country, and that this day be a daily celebration for the Kannadigas" said CM Siddaramiah in his post on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Language means identity, language means life. To save a language is to use it. I request that everyone living in this country should be brought up using Kannada language," Siddaramaiah said in another tweet.

In his post on X Deputy CM DK Shivakumar also congratulated the people of the state. “Jagadagala is a Karnataka celebration, while Kannada is a celebration. Happy Kannada Rajyotsava to all the proud Kannadigas living all over the world. Jai Bhubaneswari," the Deputy CM posted on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the meantime, today marks the Foundation Day for several states and union territories, including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, along with the union territories of Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

Karnataka came into existence on November 1, 1956, as Karnataka Rajyotsava Day, following the enactment of the State Reorganisation Act. The state was created by amalgamating all the Kannada-speaking regions of India into a unified state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, it underwent a name change to Karnataka on November 1, 1973, having previously been known as Mysore State.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!