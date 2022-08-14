Karnataka CM slammed for excluding Jawaharlal Nehru in Har Ghar Tiranga ad

Karnataka CM slammed for excluding Jawaharlal Nehru in Har Ghar Tiranga ad1 min read . 03:08 PM IST
Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first prime minister, has been excluded in a newspaper ad of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.
Veteran Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has slammed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for excluding Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first prime minister, in a newspaper ad of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.
A campaign called "Har Ghar Tiranga" is being run by Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to get people to bring the Tricolour home and hoist it to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence. Many people, including celebrities, have joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign to commemorate the historic day by using the Tricolour as their profile image on social media.
Many celebrities - including Rajinikanth, Anupam Kher and Sidharth Malhotra - have displayed the Indian flag as their Instagram and Twitter profile picture to demonstrate their support for the country.
The advertisement, which appeared in a newspaper in Karnataka, listed a number of liberation warriors but omitted Jawaharlal Nehru. Jairam Ramesh, the general secretary of the Congress, responded by accusing the Karnataka chief minister of "insulting" his father, S.R. Bommai, a Nehru supporter.
“Nehru will survive such pettiness. CM Karnataka desperate to save his job knows what he has done is an insult to his father S.R. Bommai & his father's 1st political guru M.N. Roy both great Nehru admirers, the latter being a friend as well. Pathetic this is (sic)," Ramesh wrote on Twitter.
There has been conflict between the BJP and the Congress on the campaign. Tejasvi Surya, the head of the BJP's youth wing, lamented the fact that just a "single-family" had received praise for their contributions to India's freedom movement. Anyone who questions the role of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in India's freedom struggle can take history classes through Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), said Surya.
The first of its type in North Kashmir, a 108-foot National Flag was erected on Sunday in Hyderbeigh in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. The action was taken as part of the Centre's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, which exhorts people to hoist the tricolour to commemorate the nation's 75th anniversary of independence.
(With agency inputs)
