Karnataka CM slammed for excluding Jawaharlal Nehru in Har Ghar Tiranga ad

There has been conflict between the BJP and the Congress on the campaign. Tejasvi Surya, the head of the BJP's youth wing, lamented the fact that just a "single-family" had received praise for their contributions to India's freedom movement. Anyone who questions the role of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in India's freedom struggle can take history classes through Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), said Surya.

