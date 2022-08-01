Karnataka CM to review Monkeypox situation after Kerala man's death1 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 02:55 PM IST
All travellers from affected countries will be screened on arrival in the state: Karnataka Health Minister
Following the death of a 22-year-old man due to monkeypox in neighbouring state of Kerala, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has called upon an "important meeting" with the health minister and department officials on Tuesday regarding control measures and treatment facility to be put in place.