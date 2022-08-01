Following the death of a 22-year-old man due to monkeypox in neighbouring state of Kerala, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has called upon an "important meeting" with the health minister and department officials on Tuesday regarding control measures and treatment facility to be put in place.

"We have taken monkeypox seriously, tomorrow I have called an important meeting with the Health Minister and Health department officials, to discuss how to check the travellers, setting up labs and other measures that need to be taken," Bommai said on Monday.

He also added that, the meeting will decide on the measures that need to be taken and directions need to be issued to control the spread of monkeypox and also regarding the required treatment and arrangement for medicines.

This indicates that the Karnataka government is likely to issue certain directions following the meeting.

The 22-year old man who recently returned from UAE had allegedly died due to monkeypox on Saturday in Kerala.

According to the official sources in New Delhi, the samples of a 22-year old man who died in Kerala last week, had came out positive for monkeypox.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday had said that the Ethiopian national, who was suspected to have a monkeypox case in Bengaluru has turned out to be a case of chickenpox.

All travellers from affected countries are being screened on arrival into the state, he had said.

The Karnataka government had recently decided to speed up surveillance activities and keep a strong vigil in the state.

Officials in all the districts in the state have been instructed to ensure effective preparedness and take required action as per the Centre's guidelines and Technical Advisory Committee recommendations regarding monkeypox.

