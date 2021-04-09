Karnataka CM urges KSRTC, BMTC employees to end strike

"I request KSRTC and BMTC employees to come and join the duty and start running buses from today as we are aware due to COVID-19 we have already suffered. Being the transport department it is our duty to give service to the people at this point of time listening to some unions and some people and stop giving service is not the right thing. We have already suffered, we are spending 85 per cent for the expenses and we have only 15 per cent for the development of work," said the Chief Minister.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}