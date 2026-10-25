Karnataka CM warns Bengaluru's IT companies over alleged bias against Kannadigas: What triggered his statement?

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday warned private companies of action if they were found deliberately denying jobs to Kannadigas. His remarks came after a video alleging language-based discrimination in Bengaluru’s information technology (IT) sector went viral on social media.

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“If it is found that any private institution has deliberately sidelined Kannadigas, the government will take appropriate action,” Shivakumar said in a post on X.

“In Karnataka, the Kannadiga is sovereign. The government will not allow the rights, dignity and opportunities of Kannadigas to be disregarded for any reason,” he added.

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What triggered the controversy? The controversy began after a woman shared a video alleging that some IT companies in Bengaluru were rejecting candidates who identified Kannada as their mother tongue on their resumes.

She claimed that Kannada-speaking candidates were being eliminated during shortlisting or interviews, while companies were favouring Telugu and Tamil speakers from neighbouring states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

According to her, some employers were recruiting candidates from these states at lower salaries, leaving local graduates with fewer opportunities.

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“Due to this, we are not getting job opportunities,” the woman said, appealing to the chief minister to intervene.

She also alleged that campus interviews were not being conducted at colleges in Bengaluru and sought a solution from the state government.

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The claims have not been independently verified. The government has not identified any company against which it is considering action, as per NDTV report.

What did Shivakumar say? Emphasising Bengaluru’s position as a global technology hub, Shivakumar said the state took pride in the talent and capabilities of Kannadigas.

“The world sees Bengaluru as India’s technology capital, and we take immense pride in the talent, skills and capabilities of our Kannadigas,” he said.

He added that the government would act as the voice of local interests and address concerns over employment opportunities.

Pro-Kannada activists demand action The video triggered reactions from pro-Kannada groups and social media users, with calls for the government to investigate the allegations and protect employment opportunities for local youth.

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Kannada activist Rupesh Rajanna, who shared the video on X, alleged that such practices had continued for a long time and accused the government of failing to respond adequately despite the issue being raised earlier.

A separate social media post also named a Bengaluru-based company in connection with similar allegations. These claims, too, remain unverified.

Karnataka’s push for jobs for locals The controversy has revived a longstanding debate over local employment in Karnataka, particularly in Bengaluru’s technology sector, which attracts professionals from across India and overseas.

In July 2024, the Karnataka cabinet, then led by former CM Siddaramaiah, approved a draft bill proposing reservations for Kannadigas in private-sector jobs. The proposal was put on hold following objections from industry bodies.

Shivakumar has also outlined plans to fill 56,000 vacant government posts and provide preference to Kannadigas in private-sector employment.

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BJP questions government’s job creation record Reacting to Shivakumar’s remarks, BJP spokesperson Ashok Gowda urged the government to move beyond assurances and explain what steps it had taken to create jobs for local youth.

He said the demand was not limited to government employment but also extended to opportunities in the private sector.

“Of course, there can be rules which can be formulated, but to increase jobs, what kind of a role is being played by the government?” Gowda asked, calling on Shivakumar to specify the measures taken to encourage companies to hire Kannadigas.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.