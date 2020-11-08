Karnataka CM will be changed after Bihar poll results: Siddaramaiah

Despite state BJP denying it, speculations about a possible change in leadership in the future, considering Yediyurappas age (77 years), refuses to die down, with some within the party like MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal giving credence to it with their statements. Not giving much credence to exit polls predicting victory for BJP in both Sira and R R Nagar assembly segments for which byelections were held on November 3, Siddaramaiah said while the ruling party campaigned by distributing money, his party had gone to the people and hence was confident of winning both seats.