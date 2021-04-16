Amid surge in coronavirus cases, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has called an emergency meeting at his residence today, to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the state.

The meeting comes a day after the state reported its sharpest single day spike of 14,738 fresh coronavirus cases and 66 related fatalities. Out of the 14,738 fresh cases , 10,497 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

The state had previously reported its biggest single day spike of 11,265 cases on Wednesday.

The state government has convened an all-party meeting on April 18 to discuss strategies to control the spread of infections.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar has warned of strict action against private hospitals if they do not follow its instructions on reserving 50 per cent of the beds for Covid patients.

"Government hospitals in Bengaluru are instructed to reserve more beds for Covid patients. Private hospitals have also been instructed to reserve 50 per cent of the beds. Strict action will be initiated against those who do not cooperate," news agency PTI quoted Sudhakar as saying.

Noting that private hospitals have reserved only 15-20 per cent of what has been asked for, he said the government will consider it as a serious lapse, and strict measures will be initiated, if they do not follow the orders.

