Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, hours after chairing an emergency meeting on the coronavirus situation in the state. He tested positive for the second time in eight months.

Yediyurappa will be shifted to Manipal hospital from Ramaiah Memorial hospital in Bengaluru where he was admitted earlier today following a fever.

The Karnataka CM was reportedly tested for Covid-19 two days back and was found to be negative for the infection. He was tested again today.

Last year in August, the 78-year-old Karnataka CM had tested positive for coronavirus.

In a tweet then, he had said, "I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine."

Corona curfew to continue in Karnataka

Coronavirus-related restrictions like "corona curfew" that are in place will continue and the state government will decide on the future course of action aimed at controlling its spread on 20 April, CM Yediyurappa said today.

At an emergency meeting held today, it has been decided to strictly prohibit unnecessary gatherings and to limit the number of people attending marriages and events to 100 from 200 in closed spaces and 200 (from 500) in open spaces.

"We have discussed the report from experts, the curfew that is in place between 10 pm to 5 am at some district centres will continue and we are thinking about in which other districts it needs to be extended. No other decision has been taken today," CM Yediyurappa added.

Speaking to reporters after chairing an emergency meeting with Health Minister K Sudhakar and senior officials for about one-and-half hours, Yediyurappa said the Covid-19 situation was going out of control in Bengaluru and few other areas.

Karnataka Covid-19 situation

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported its sharpest single-day spike of 14,738 fresh coronavirus cases and 66 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 11.09 lakh and the toll to 13,112 on Thursday.

The state had previously reported its biggest single-day spike of 11,265 cases on Wednesday. Out of the 14,738 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 10,497 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

The day also saw 3,591 patients getting discharged after recovery. As of April 15 evening, cumulatively 11,09,650 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 13,112 deaths and 9,99,958 discharges, the Health Department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 96,561 active cases, 96,006 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 555 are in ICU.

Among 66 deaths reported on Thursday, 30 are from Bengaluru Urban, Ballari and Bengaluru Rural (6), Mysuru (5), Hassan (4), Dharwad (3), Bidar, Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada (2), and one each from Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Ramanagara, Shivamogga and Vijayapura.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.