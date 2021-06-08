Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) examination has been scheduled for August 28-29, Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan announced on Tuesday. Registration will begin from June 15, he said. The entrance exam was to take place on July 7 but it was postponed to August. The dates have been announced now.

In a series of tweets, the deputy chief minister said that Karnataka CET test will now be held on August 28, 29 and 30 at more than 500 centres across the state.

"August 28 - Biology, Mathematics. August 29 - Physics, Chemistry. August 30 - Kannada exam for Gadinadu and Horanadu Kannadigas," he said. The Deputy CM also said that only CET marks would be considered for the entry into professional courses.

"We are taking necessary measures for admissions of graduate colleges another courses. We are evaluating admission for science graduation courses through CET," he added.

Last month, the state government announced postponing the entrance test following the postponement of the second pre-university exam. "Due to the postponement of the 2021 annual PUC second year examinations and the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, Common Entrance Test-2021 has been postponed," Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan had said in a statement.

