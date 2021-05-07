Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday announced a complete lockdown in the state for two weeks amid an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases. A complete lockdown will be imposed in the state from 6 am on 10 May to 6 am on 24 May.

"As Covid-19 cases are surging in the state, corona curfew was not successful. A complete lockdown will be imposed from 6 am on 10 May till 6 am on 24 ," Yediyurappa said.

The movement of essential goods and services will be allowed, and shops selling groceries can remain open from 6 am to 6 pm daily, the Karnataka government said in the order.

Flights and trains already scheduled will operate during the lockdown period, the government said. However, metro rail services won't operate and cabs not hired for an emergency will not be allowed on the roads.

Take a look at the Covid-19 curbs in Karnataka:

Essential goods will also be available between 6-10 am.

Eateries, meat shops and vegetable shops can operate from 6 to 10 am.

All hotels, pubs and bars will remain closed.

Construction activities with in-situ labourers allowed.

Marriages schedule (max 50 attendees).

Cremations/funerals (max 5 attendees).

No public, private buses.

No Intra, interstate travel (allowed only for emergencies)

Vehicles to and from railway stations, airports permittee (tickets to act as pass)

In light of the dangerously rising cases, the Karnataka CM had on Thursday announced a two-week Covid-19 curfew.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar today said that the government has decided to cap the price of CT-Scan and Digital X-Ray in hospitals and labs.

"Since CT- Scan or X-Ray is becoming increasingly necessary to detect COVID-19 infection, the state government has decided to cap the price of CT-Scan and Digital X-Ray in private hospitals and labs at ₹1,500 and ₹250 respectively," the Health Minister tweeted.

While in another tweet he said the Centre has also increased the state's allocation of Remdesivir to 2,62,346 from May 10 to May 16.

"Karnataka's allocation of Remdesivir has been increased to 2,62,346 from May 10 to May 16. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Sadanand Gowda for their continued support to strengthen state's battle against Covid-19 pandemic," Sudhakar said.

As many as 48,781 new Covid-19 cases, 592 deaths and 28,623 discharges were reported from Karnataka in the last 24 hours.

The state capital Bengaluru has also been adding the biggest number of fresh cases every day to the state's total caseload.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.