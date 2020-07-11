The Karnataka government on Saturday announced that its capital city Bengaluru will go under complete lockdown from 14 to 22 July in the wake of novel coronavirus cases surging since the beginning of this month.

"Complete lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts from 8 pm on 14th July to 5 am on 22nd July in view rising Covid-19 cases," stated Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

However, essential services as well as scheduled exams will be allowed in the city and its neighbouring rural districts.

"Hospitals, groceries, fruit, vegetable and grocery shops will remain open and the medical and post-graduate exams scheduled will be held," the state government's release stated.

Earlier today, Revenue Minister R Ashoka told reporters that discussions were held with the Chief Minister over imposing a fresh lockdown in the city.

"In the wake rapidly increasing Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru, imposing lockdown again is inevitable," he said as per reports.

Meanwhile, on Friday for the second day in a row, both Karnataka and its capital Bengaluru witnessed single-day record highs in number of new Covid-19 cases.

2,313 new coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours take the state's overall tally to 33,418. 57 more deaths took the state's death toll to 543.

Of these, Bengaluru Urban notched up 1,447 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which took its overall tally to 15,329. 601 more discharges in the last 24 hours take the city's overall tally of recoveries so far to 3,435.

The city has 11,687 active cases.

The supposed Silicon Valley city of India has been reporting more than 1,000 daily coronavirus cases in the past few days.

However, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar told reporters in Bengaluru that after three to four days there will be an increase in the number of patients getting discharged after recovery, especially in Bengaluru, while adding that the government was making all efforts to control the virus.

Earlier on 5 July, Karnataka government has imposed a 33-hour complete lockdown in Bengaluru on 4 July as the city witnessed a spike in novel coronavirus cases in the last few weeks.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner Anil Kumar said the instruction for lockdown in BBMP limits was issued by chief minister BS Yediyurappa.

Kumar mentioned that only sale of essential items will be allowed during the 33-hour lockdown, including meat shops.

He also said police action will be taken against people found roaming outside unnecessarily.

