Karnataka government today announced it would be imposing a complete lockdown in the state on every Sunday, with effect from 5 July, 2020, until further orders.

"No activities shall be permitted on that day except essential services and supplies," said Chief Minister's Office.

The existing timing of night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am in the morning is altered to 8 pm to 5 am with effect from 29 June, it added.

Apart from that, all government offices shall remain closed on all Saturdays, with effect from July 10, said CM's office.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner was directed to set up more number of wholesale vegetable markets to avoid crowding in large wholesale vegetable markets in the city.

It was also decided to have a centralised bed allocation system to speed up hospitalisation of COVID-19 patients.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to enhance the number of ambulances to carry coronavirus patients and to arrange separate ambulances for carrying mortal remains of patients who die due to the contagion.

He also directed the officials to use the police control room wireless system to identify location and easy movement of ambulances.

The announcement comes in the wake of rising numbers in novel coronavirus cases in the past one week.

Marriage halls, hostels and other institutions in Bengaluru will also be reserved for COVID care centres and to avail railway coaches with beds.





Currently, Karnataka reported 918 new Covid-19 positive cases and 11 deaths. Total positive cases stand at 11923 and death toll is at 191, according to state health department.

Chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa on Friday met with all elected representatives from Bengaluru and it was, among other things, decided to appoint a nodal officer for each Assembly constituency for handling the Covid-19 situation.

However, Yediyurappa had earlier denied any lockdown extension in the state. "All efforts would be made to control the spread of coronavirus in the city and there will be no fresh lockdown," he said asserting that improving economic situation of the state is also equally important.

There had been intense speculation after some ministers said the government may have to consider re-imposing the lockdown, eased in phases from the middle of last month amid virus spread in the state and decisions to combat it.

Karnataka is projected to have 25,000 confirmed coronavirus cases by mid-August.

With inputs from agencies





