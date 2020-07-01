Karnataka: Complete lockdown on Sundays till August 2

Bengaluru: Karnataka government has announced a complete lockdown on Sundays till August 2. "There shall be complete lockdown on Sundays from July 5 and followed by next four Sundays till August 2," stated the government. "However, essential activities allowed during night curfew will be permitted during Sunday lockdown too. Marriages already fixed on Sundays will be permitted as per norms," also said.

The government further ordered, "All government offices, Boards and Corporations, except those operating and maintaining essential services, shall remain closed on all Saturdays till the second week of August."

Employers should ensure that the Aarogya Setu app is downloaded and used by the employees. The app enables the identification of potential risk of infection,

However, the essential activities as above permitted during Night Curfew shall be permitted during the Sunday lockdown also.

Lockdown in Containment Zones in Karnataka

Lockdown will continue to remain in force in the Containment zones. In the Containment Zones, only essential activities shall be allowed. There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for facilitating supply of essential goods and services. In the Containment Zones, there shall be intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance, and other clinical interventions, as required.

All vulnerable persons, individuals above 65, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home, except for health and essential purposes.

Karnataka saw 947 new coronavirus cases, including 503 cases from Bengaluru Urban, taking the total number of cases to 15,242. Death toll has jumped to 246 after 20 deaths were reported on Tuesday, according to the data released by Union Health Ministry.

