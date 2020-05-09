Karnataka confirmed 41 new covid-19 cases on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 794.

This is the second consecutive day of the state reporting high numbers.

Of the 41 positive patients, 12 are from Bengaluru, eight from Uttara Kannada, six from Davangere, four from Tumakuru, three each from Bidar, Chitradurga and Dakshina Kannada and one each from Chikkaballapur and Vijayapura.

Ten people recovered on Saturday. However,the gap between recoveries (386) and active cases (377) closed in adding to the concerns of a state that has seen a sudden spike in covid-19 cases.

The B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government is deliberating on relaxing more restrictions to kickstart the economy.

Chitradurga recorded 42.6% rise positive cases in the last five days. Uttara Kannada, Tumakuru and Davangere recorded 21.7%, 9.5% and 8.8% respectively.

Karnataka said that it will aggressively continue its testing. The cumulative count of testing in Karnataka stood at 103098 that includes 4160 on Saturday.

At 1604 tests per million,Karnataka's testing average is higher than the national average of 1226,according to data by the covid-19 war room in the state.

