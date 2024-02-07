Karnataka Congress ‘Chalo Delhi’ protest: CM Siddaramaiah, 135 MLAs to demonstrate against Centre today | 10 updates
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, along with other Congress MLAs, are set to protest against the central government's tax devolution policies in Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
-Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union minister for coal, mines and parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, and Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment A Narayanaswamy are among those invited by CM Siddaramaiah to participate in the protest.
Karnataka Congress Chalo Delhi protest: What politicians say?
-Congress leader Srinivas BV said "Today, the entire Karnataka cabinet has come to Delhi to hold a protest against the Centre demanding to pay the correct tax amount to Karnataka government. The Finance Minister is not ready to have discussions. CM along with other Congress leaders will protest against the injustice done by the Centre here in Jantar Mantar..."
-Karnataka minister KH Muniyappa said, "We are not angry with the govt...The Govt of India has sent an expert committee to study the drought situation in Karnataka and has submitted the report...Ultimately, the Chief Minister met the Home Minister who was concerned about the drought situation and the Home Minister assured that they would release the money...Till today, they have not released the money...We have made all efforts to get the money...This is the last resort, we have to protest."
-Calling Karnataka Chief Minister's accusation of reduced tax devolution share by Centre as "Unfounded," Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that Siddaramaiah is playing dirty politics, and his remarks hold no solid grounds.
Kerala Jantar Mantar protest
-On Thursday 8 February, leaders from the INDIA bloc are likely to join the protest by Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on February 8 on the Centre's alleged neglect of the state, according to the LDF.
