Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, along with other Congress MLAs from Karnataka are set to stage a protest against the central government's tax devolution policies in Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both state heads reached Delhi late on Tuesday night for the protest that has been named ‘Chalo Delhi’ by Karnataka Congress.

Karnataka Congress Chalo Delhi protest: Who is participating? -Along with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, and Deputy CM Shivakumar, the protest at Jantar Mantar is expected to include 135 Congress MLAs, 28 MLCs, one Lok Sabha MP, and five Rajya Sabha MPs, with the potential participation of Independent MLA Darshan Puttannaiah. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Further, Congress officials from Karnataka and Youth Congress members are anticipated to join the demonstration against the central government’s policies.

Karnataka Congress Chalo Delhi protest: Cause for demonstration -Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the Centre of indulging in economic oppression of Karnataka and appealed to the people to join the protests in large numbers.

-Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said the protest is non-partisan, framing it as a fight against injustice and discrimination in tax allocation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Earlier, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the planned protest is not against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and that all MLAs should forget party lines and participate.

-Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union minister for coal, mines and parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, and Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment A Narayanaswamy are among those invited by CM Siddaramaiah to participate in the protest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karnataka Congress Chalo Delhi protest: What politicians say? -Congress leader Srinivas BV said "Today, the entire Karnataka cabinet has come to Delhi to hold a protest against the Centre demanding to pay the correct tax amount to Karnataka government. The Finance Minister is not ready to have discussions. CM along with other Congress leaders will protest against the injustice done by the Centre here in Jantar Mantar..."

-Karnataka minister KH Muniyappa said, "We are not angry with the govt...The Govt of India has sent an expert committee to study the drought situation in Karnataka and has submitted the report...Ultimately, the Chief Minister met the Home Minister who was concerned about the drought situation and the Home Minister assured that they would release the money...Till today, they have not released the money...We have made all efforts to get the money...This is the last resort, we have to protest."

-Calling Karnataka Chief Minister's accusation of reduced tax devolution share by Centre as "Unfounded," Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that Siddaramaiah is playing dirty politics, and his remarks hold no solid grounds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kerala Jantar Mantar protest -On Thursday 8 February, leaders from the INDIA bloc are likely to join the protest by Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on February 8 on the Centre's alleged neglect of the state, according to the LDF.

