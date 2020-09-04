Karnataka Congress Chief Shivakumar hospitalised again as fever relapses

Karnataka Congress Chief Shivakumar hospitalised again as fever relapses1 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2020, 04:44 PM IST
BENGALURU : Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar, who was recently discharged from the hospital after undergoing treatment for COVID-19, has been hospitalised again as he developed fever, his office said on Friday.
"D K Shivakumar was admitted to a private hospital in Jayanagar on Wednesday, as fever relapsed," his office said in a statement. Shivakumar has appealed to his well wishers and party workers not to come near the hospital or his residence, as he would undergo treatment at the hospital for a few more days.
The 58-year-old leader who was earlier admitted at Suguna Hospital in Rajajinagar since August 24 was discharged on August 31. Suguna hospital in a statement on August 31 had said that Shivakumar has "responded well" to the treatment. He has "recovered well" and been discharged from the hospital.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
