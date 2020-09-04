Home >News >India >Karnataka Congress Chief Shivakumar hospitalised again as fever relapses
Bengaluru: KPCC President D. K. Shivakumar wears a protective shield while distributing PPE kits to scavengers and BBMP workers during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. (PTI)
Bengaluru: KPCC President D. K. Shivakumar wears a protective shield while distributing PPE kits to scavengers and BBMP workers during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. (PTI)

Karnataka Congress Chief Shivakumar hospitalised again as fever relapses

1 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2020, 04:44 PM IST PTI

Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar, who was recently discharged from the hospital after undergoing treatment for COVID-19, has been hospitalised again as he developed fever

BENGALURU : Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar, who was recently discharged from the hospital after undergoing treatment for COVID-19, has been hospitalised again as he developed fever, his office said on Friday.

"D K Shivakumar was admitted to a private hospital in Jayanagar on Wednesday, as fever relapsed," his office said in a statement. Shivakumar has appealed to his well wishers and party workers not to come near the hospital or his residence, as he would undergo treatment at the hospital for a few more days.

The 58-year-old leader who was earlier admitted at Suguna Hospital in Rajajinagar since August 24 was discharged on August 31. Suguna hospital in a statement on August 31 had said that Shivakumar has "responded well" to the treatment. He has "recovered well" and been discharged from the hospital.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout