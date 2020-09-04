Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Karnataka Congress Chief Shivakumar hospitalised again as fever relapses
Bengaluru: KPCC President D. K. Shivakumar wears a protective shield while distributing PPE kits to scavengers and BBMP workers during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Karnataka Congress Chief Shivakumar hospitalised again as fever relapses

1 min read . 04:44 PM IST PTI

Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar, who was recently discharged from the hospital after undergoing treatment for COVID-19, has been hospitalised again as he developed fever

BENGALURU : Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar, who was recently discharged from the hospital after undergoing treatment for COVID-19, has been hospitalised again as he developed fever, his office said on Friday.

Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar, who was recently discharged from the hospital after undergoing treatment for COVID-19, has been hospitalised again as he developed fever, his office said on Friday.

"D K Shivakumar was admitted to a private hospital in Jayanagar on Wednesday, as fever relapsed," his office said in a statement. Shivakumar has appealed to his well wishers and party workers not to come near the hospital or his residence, as he would undergo treatment at the hospital for a few more days.

"D K Shivakumar was admitted to a private hospital in Jayanagar on Wednesday, as fever relapsed," his office said in a statement. Shivakumar has appealed to his well wishers and party workers not to come near the hospital or his residence, as he would undergo treatment at the hospital for a few more days.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The 58-year-old leader who was earlier admitted at Suguna Hospital in Rajajinagar since August 24 was discharged on August 31. Suguna hospital in a statement on August 31 had said that Shivakumar has "responded well" to the treatment. He has "recovered well" and been discharged from the hospital.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated