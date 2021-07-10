Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar on Friday slapped a man who attempted to put his arms around him. The incident was caught on camera and went viral on social media. Today, news agency ANI shared the video in which Shivakumar can be seen slapping the man, who tried to get close to him.

The incident took place during his visit to K M Doddi in Mandya to inquire about the health of ailing veteran leader, former Minister and MP G Made Gowda, according to reports.

Karnataka CONgress President @DKShivakumar SLAPS his party worker in full public view.



If this is how the "former shishya" of Kotwal Ramachandra treats his party worker, one can imagine what he would do with Others.



Have you given DKS the "licence for violence", @RahulGandhi? pic.twitter.com/JuuSBsALwG — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) July 10, 2021

When reporters questioned Shivakumar about the incident, he tried to defend his action. "...what to say if one puts his arms around? What will the people say? Can we allow such a thing because he is a karyakarta (worker)? What will others looking at it say?" he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Following the incident, the BJP leaders targeted the Congress and Rahul Gandhi.

Sharing the video on Twitter, BJP national General Secretary CT Ravi asked Rahul Gandhi whether he had given a "licence for violence" to Shivakumar.

Hitting out at Shivakumar for his "behaviour" and calling him "Rowdi DKShi", the Karnataka BJP said the Congress leader should learn how to conduct himself in public.

The BJP also posted a video of another incident where Shivakumar can be seen hitting a youth who was clicking selfies as he was about to address the media and said he should quit public life if "underworld-like behaviour" is unavoidable.

