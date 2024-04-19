Karnataka Congress corporator's daughter stabbed to death by ex-classmate 7 times in college over rejected advances
In a tragic incident, Neha Hiremath, daughter of Congress corporator Niranjan Hiremath, succumbed to injuries after being stabbed seven times with a knife by a former student at BV Bhoomaraddi College of Engineering and Technology in Hubballi, Karnataka, on April 18, reported NDTV. The assailant, identified as Fayaz, was promptly arrested by the police.