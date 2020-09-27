Karnataka Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao tests positive for Covid-19

BENGALURU : Karnataka Congress leader and state Legislative Assembly member Dinesh Gundu Rao on Sunday tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Rao confirmed about his health on Twitter and said that he will quarantine himself for the next 10 days.

In a tweet, Rao said, "I have tested Corona positive today. Therefore will be quarantining myself for 10 days."

In a tweet, Rao said, "I have tested Corona positive today. Therefore will be quarantining myself for 10 days."

The former state Congress President has also urged the people, who have come in contact with him to get themselves tested for the deadly virus.

"I request all my primary contacts to get themselves checked and take necessary precautions," he wrote on Twitter.

Rao attended the Karnataka Legislative Assembly monsoon session

Rao is asymptomatic and said that he will recover soon because of the good wishes from every one.

Dinesh Gundu Rao has attended the monsoon session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, which began on 21 September, till late last night.

The Congress leader was recently appointed as AICC in-charge of Tamil Nadu, Goa and Puducherry.

Earlier, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy had said that all MLAs will be tested for COVID-19 on every fifth day of the functioning of the monsoon session.