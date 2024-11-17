A Karnataka man died after being hit by a speeding SUV in Udupi. Prajwal Shetty, son of Congress leader Deviprasad Shetty, was arrested for the hit-and-run and secured bail shortly after.

A Karnataka man passed away this week after being crushed under a speeding SUV in the Udupi region. Prajwal Shetty — the son of Congress leader Deviprasad Shetty — was arrested a day later for driving the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run case.

According to reports, Shetty had been driving the Thar SUV when the accident took place around 5:00 am on Wednesday. Officials said he had fled the scene after ramming the two-wheeler with his car. The biker — identified as 39-year-old Mohammad Hussain — was taken to the hospital with extensive injured and passed away the next day.

The incident took place at the Belapu military colony in Kapu taluk on November 13.

Shetty was arrested by the police on Thursday but reportedly secured bail within hours. The police told PTI on Sunday that Kapu police have arrested him on charges of a “hit and run case". Officials have also confirmed that the SUV belonged to Shetty.

CCTV footage secured from houses in the area appear to show the SUV speeding across the street before it hits the approaching two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction. The vehicle can be seen slamming into the approaching bike before continuing on its way.

Karnataka has seen several hit-and-run cases in recent months — including a horrifying incident in October that saw a speeding car veering onto the footpath in Mangaluru. One woman was killed in the accident while four others were seriously injured.

Earlier this month a woman was killed while crossing the road in Bengaluru after an intoxicated 20-year-old hit her with a luxury car. The Mercedes Benz had subsequently crashed into a bike. The accused was caught and thrashed by locals after he tried to flee from the spot.

Another incident from July saw a speeding car hitting a bike and two students in Raichur district. The accident was also caught on CCTVs.