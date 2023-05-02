Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar had a narrow escape after his helicopter's glass broke after being hit by an eagle. The incident occurred when he was on his way to Mulabagilu for an election rally for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Reports state that the helicopter made an emergency landing at Bengaluru’s HAL airport.

As per ANI report, his camera person received minor injuries during the incident.

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar's helicopter was hit by an eagle near Hosakote. He was on his way to Mulabagilu for an election rally. His camera person received minor injuries during the incident. pic.twitter.com/U6MEfu5ek9 — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar along with Party president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Karnataka CM and LoP Siddaramaiah, and other leaders released the Congress manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka Elections. The party in its manifesto also promised free electricity up to 200 units, ₹3,000 per month for unemployed graduates, free bus travels for women etc. The grand old party also promised to repeal all unjust laws and anti-people laws that were passed by the BJP government in the state.

Congress party is committed to increasing reservations for SC’s from 15% to 17%, for ST’s 3% to 7%, and restore minority reservations of 4% and increasing reservations of Lingayat’s, VokKaliggas’s and other communities and to pursue inclusion in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution, the manifesto mentions.

After releasing the party manifesto, Shivakumar told reporters, “I want to make Karnataka a global Karnataka. A Karnataka with peace, progress and positive approach."