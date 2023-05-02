Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar's helicopter makes emergency landing after bird-hit1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 02:41 PM IST
As per ANI report, DK Shivakumar's camera person suffered minor injuries during the incident.
Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar had a narrow escape after his helicopter's glass broke after being hit by an eagle. The incident occurred when he was on his way to Mulabagilu for an election rally for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.
