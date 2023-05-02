Earlier in the day, Shivakumar along with Party president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Karnataka CM and LoP Siddaramaiah, and other leaders released the Congress manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka Elections. The party in its manifesto also promised free electricity up to 200 units, ₹3,000 per month for unemployed graduates, free bus travels for women etc. The grand old party also promised to repeal all unjust laws and anti-people laws that were passed by the BJP government in the state.