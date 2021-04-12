Karnataka continues to see high COVID-19 infections: Over 9,500 new cases today

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karnataka on Monday reported 9,579 new Covid-19 cases pushing the cumulative total to 10,74,869, while the active cases touched 75,985, the state health bulletin said. However, this is lower than yesterday's count of 10,250, which was highest single-day spike this year. On Saturday, 6955 cases were recorded, while on Friday, as many as 7,955 cases were added. Meanwhile, 52 people succumbed to the deadly virus on Monday taking the death toll to 12,941.

Out of 75,985 active cases, 75,515 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 470 are in Intensive Care Units. Bengaluru Urban continued to log the most number of deaths (40), Mysuru reported 3, Bidar and Chamarajanagara 2 each and one each from Bagalkote, Ballari, Belagavi, Chikkaballapura and Ramanagara

The state also saw 2,767 discharges today, pushing the recovery total to 9,85,924.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the state government could impose lockdown if the need arises. Karnataka is among 10 states that have shown a steep rise in the daily coronavirus cases , according to the Union Health Ministry.

"People need to respond for their own good. If they don't heed then we may have to take stringent measures. If required and if necessity arises, we will impose lockdown," Yediyurappa said, news agency PTI reported.

Reacting to queries on the growing coronavirus cases in the state, which saw the numbers breaching 10,000 on Sunday, he said the Prime Minister had also spoken to him about the measures taken by his government.

Bengaluru and six other cities in Karnataka have imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am. The curfew will be in place till 20 April in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru and Udupi-Manipal.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday said that the experts have warned of peak in infections by the first week of May, a PTI report said.

The Minister also said experts have been asked to submit a report, based on which the government would take appropriate measures in the days to come.

"According to experts any wave will be there for 80 to 120 days, we have to be careful till May end, as this is just the beginning," Sudhakar said.

