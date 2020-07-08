Karnataka Covid-19: 6 locally- made products to tackle the pandemic launched

Start-ups incubated and mentored at the Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre (BBC), to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, developed the 6 products. "These products will reduce our burden of importing expensive equipment and tools in fighting this pandemic. This initiative of developing products locally is in line with our Prime Minister's Aatma Nirbhar Abhiyaan. We must take pride in the fact that we have reached this level of innovating and producing locally," said Dr Ashwathnaryan.