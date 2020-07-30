Karnataka COVID-19: Biggest jump in tally, over 6,000 test positive in a day

Karnataka witnessed the biggest spike in COVID-19 tally today since the outbreak. A record number of 6,128 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the southern state increased to 1,18,632.

There were 69,700 active coronavirus cases in the state. At least 83 COVID-19 patients succumbed to disease in the last 24 hours. The deadly novel virus claimed 2,230 lives in the state.

At least 3,793 people recovered from the disease today. The total number of recovered patients zoomed to 46,694 today, according to the bulletin by state health department.

Karnataka has recently seen a rapid increase in COVID-19 tally. The state government implemented partial lockdown in the capital city to curb the virus spread. However, the lockdown was lifted later. "We had been successful at the beginning in controlling the COVID, but in recent days especially in Bengaluru the COVID cases have increased.....I want to tell the people of the state that for the control of the virus, lockdown was not the solution. The solution is wearing masks and maintaining social distancing," Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said.

"People who came from states such as Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra with high case load added to the COVID tally in Karnataka," the chief minister earlier stated.

India also reported the biggest surge in COVID-19 cases today. For the first time, over 50,000 people were detected with coronavirus disease in a day. India's COVID-19 tally increased to 15,83,792.

