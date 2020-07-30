Karnataka COVID-19: Biggest jump in tally, over 6,000 test positive in a day

Karnataka has recently seen a rapid increase in COVID-19 tally. The state government implemented partial lockdown in the capital city to curb the virus spread. However, the lockdown was lifted later. "We had been successful at the beginning in controlling the COVID, but in recent days especially in Bengaluru the COVID cases have increased.....I want to tell the people of the state that for the control of the virus, lockdown was not the solution. The solution is wearing masks and maintaining social distancing," Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said.