Karnataka's COVID-19 count crossed the grim milestone of 2-lakh mark on Thursday. At least 6,706 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of coronavirus patients in the state increased to 2,03,200. There were 78,337 active coronavirus cases in the country. The deadly virus claimed 103 lives in the last 24 hours, bringing the fatalities in the southern state to 3,613, according to the state health bulletin. Most of these patients had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

The COVID-19 recovery rate improved in the last few days. Over 8,500 COVID-19 patients were cured in the last 24 hours. More than 1.21 lakh patients were recovered from the infection since the outbreak.

Bengaluru urban district had the most number of coroanvirus patients. Over 81,000 people tested positive for the virus since the outbreak.

The southern state also improved its testing facilities over the months. At least 55,999 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Karnataka tested 18,82,316 samples since the pandemic.

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah recovered from coronavirus infection on Wednesday. He was also discharged from the hospital. "Siddaramaiah has been discharged after the reports of second tests also came out negative," the statement said. The Congress leader thanked doctors and medical staff at the Manipal hospital for their treatment.





