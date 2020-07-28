Karnataka: Covid-19 death toll crosses 2,000-mark; record 5,536 cases in 24 hrs

Bengaluru: The covid-19 death toll in Karnataka rose to 2063 on Tuesday, that includes 102 people who lost their lives in the last 24 hours across the state and 40 in Bengaluru alone.

Karnataka has seen its death toll rose by 1809 in the state from 30 June when the total number of fatalities due to covid-19 stood at 246, according to the daily bulletin of the state health department.

The state’s power and growth capital, Bengaluru, accounts for nearly half of the fatalities as it inched towards the 1000 mark that includes 40 on Tuesday. India’s technology capital has seen 862 deaths since the beginning of July indicating how the fatality rate continues to rise.

Bengaluru accounts for 331 patient in intensive care units (ICU) out of the total 612 across Karnataka.

Fatalities have followed the sharp spike in covid-19 cases in the state which includes a record 5536 positives in the 24 hours until 5 pm on Tuesday that takes the total to 1,07,001 cases of which 64,434 are active.

Karnataka has also seen the surge in other districts of the state including the mineral rich Ballari, Kalaburagi and other places.

There were 452 cases reported in Ballari, 283 in Kalaburagi, 228 in Belagavi, 220 in Mysuru and 207 in Tumakuru, according to the daily health bulletin.

All 30 districts of Karnataka reported positives while 17 of them had over 100 cases indicating the extent of the spread.

The state has seen a health rate of recoveries in recent days but has been countered by the spike in cases.

A record 2819 people recovered that take the total to 40,504 recoveries in the state so far.

