Karnataka: COVID-19 negative report mandatory for flyers from these countries
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported the maximum decline in active cases in the past month. (REUTERS)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported the maximum decline in active cases in the past month. (REUTERS)

Karnataka: COVID-19 negative report mandatory for flyers from these countries

1 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2021, 06:29 PM IST Staff Writer

  • International passengers have undergo home quarantine for 14 days and follow up RT-PCR shall be conducted on 7th day, the government said

The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced mandatory RT-PCR negative certificate for all passenger arriving to the state from United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa. International passengers have undergo home quarantine for 14 days and follow up RT-PCR shall be conducted on 7th day, the state government said.

"International passengers coming to Karnataka, irrespective of their COVID-19 vaccination status to produce RT-PCR negative certificate and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour," Karnataka Government mentioned.

All those arriving from Kerala and checking into hotels, resorts, hostels, homestays, and dormitories, etc shall compulsorily produce a negative RT-PCR certificate that is not older than 72 hours.

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

