Karnataka: COVID-19 negative report mandatory for flyers from these countries

Karnataka: COVID-19 negative report mandatory for flyers from these countries1 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2021, 06:29 PM IST
- International passengers have undergo home quarantine for 14 days and follow up RT-PCR shall be conducted on 7th day, the government said
The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced mandatory RT-PCR negative certificate for all passenger arriving to the state from United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa. International passengers have undergo home quarantine for 14 days and follow up RT-PCR shall be conducted on 7th day, the state government said.
"International passengers coming to Karnataka, irrespective of their COVID-19 vaccination status to produce RT-PCR negative certificate and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour," Karnataka Government mentioned.
India set to clear some investment proposals from China in coming weeks: Report1 min read . 07:10 PM IST
NTPC starts disbursing compensation for deceased workers at Tapovan project1 min read . 06:55 PM IST
Myanmar military guarantees new election; protesters block train services3 min read . 06:39 PM IST
London lost most jobs in UK during the pandemic, IFS says1 min read . 06:02 PM IST
All those arriving from Kerala and checking into hotels, resorts, hostels, homestays, and dormitories, etc shall compulsorily produce a negative RT-PCR certificate that is not older than 72 hours.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.