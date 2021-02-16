Karnataka: COVID-19 negative report mandatory for flyers from these countries

Karnataka: COVID-19 negative report mandatory for flyers from these countries1 min read . 06:29 PM IST
- International passengers have undergo home quarantine for 14 days and follow up RT-PCR shall be conducted on 7th day, the government said
The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced mandatory RT-PCR negative certificate for all passenger arriving to the state from United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa. International passengers have undergo home quarantine for 14 days and follow up RT-PCR shall be conducted on 7th day, the state government said.
"International passengers coming to Karnataka, irrespective of their COVID-19 vaccination status to produce RT-PCR negative certificate and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour," Karnataka Government mentioned.
All those arriving from Kerala and checking into hotels, resorts, hostels, homestays, and dormitories, etc shall compulsorily produce a negative RT-PCR certificate that is not older than 72 hours.
