Karnataka: COVID-19 negative report mandatory for flyers from these countries

The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced mandatory RT-PCR negative certificate for all passenger arriving to the state from United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa. International passengers have undergo home quarantine for 14 days and follow up RT-PCR shall be conducted on 7th day, the state government said.

All those arriving from Kerala and checking into hotels, resorts, hostels, homestays, and dormitories, etc shall compulsorily produce a negative RT-PCR certificate that is not older than 72 hours.

