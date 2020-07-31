Karnataka saw another huge surge in COVID-19 tally today. Over 5,000 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus patients in the state increased to 1,24,115, according to the state health bulletin. The number of active coronavirus cases rose to 72,005.

At least 84 people succumbed to disease in the last 24 hours. Coronavirus claimed 2,314 lives in the southern state since the outbreak.

On the brighter side, as many as 3,130 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. Nearly 50,000 COVID-19 patients cured from the deadly infection in Karnataka.

Bengaluru continued to record over 2,000 cases even today. The electronic city was severely affected by coronavirus pandemic in the state. At least 2,220 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru urban area today. Over 100 cases were confirmed from Bengaluru rural area. More than 55,000 coronavirus cases were recorded from Bengaluru since the outbreak.

Following the Centre's 'Unlock 3' plan, the Karnataka government government on Thursday eased the COVID-19 lockdown in the state. There will be no lockdown on Sundays, starting from August, the state government said. In the wake of coronavirus cases, the government earlier imposed a total lokcodown on Sundays in July.

Moreover, there will not be any restriction on the movement of individuals from 9 pm to 5 am under 'Unlock 3'. However, the containment zones will be under strict lockdown till August 31.

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31, according to the guidelines releases by ministry of home affairs. Metro rail services, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls will also remain shut to prevent the COVID-19 spread. Also, social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations will be prohibited in the state till the end of the August.

