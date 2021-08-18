Karnataka health minister has urged people to voluntarily get evaluated for Tuberculosis (TB) disease as the state sees a rise in TB cases among those who had recovered from Covid-19.

Additionally, Karnataka has also launched a special TB test drive which will be held till August 31.

"People who have recovered from COVID-19 should voluntarily get themselves evaluated for TB. If it is detected at an early stage treatment will become easier," Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

"There are more than 28 lakh people in the state who have recovered from the infection. Since both Covid-19 and TB infect the lungs we have launched this special drive to ensure early detection of TB in people who have recovered from coronavirus," the minister added.

It is not that all people who have recovered from Covid-19 will get TB, but as both Covid-19 and TB primarily infect lungs, it is important that recovered patients get evaluated for TB voluntarily, Karnataka health minister said.

TB detection has been hit in Karnataka due to the coronavirus pandemic. The minister said since 2017, 75 lakh suspected cases have been identified, and 88% of them have been tested. About 3.9% of them have been infected by TB.

Further, the Karnataka health minister launched a new initiative called 'Aryogya Nandana' amid rising concerns over the third Covid wave.

Sudhakar said, "Under this programme, children with lesser immunity and other comorbidities will be identified and they will be provided with nutritious food and supplements to boost immunity. All precautionary measures will be taken to monitor their health".

Regarding vaccines, Sudhakar said the state has set an ambitious target to fully inoculate the entire eligible adult population in the state by December. "I will soon visit Delhi to seek an additional supply of vaccines to our state. The private sector can procure 25% of the vaccine production. We are having discussions with corporate companies to explore possibilities of companies procuring vaccines under CSR and providing it to the state Government. This will significantly accelerate the vaccination drive," the minister said.

